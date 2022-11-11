Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Lowers Position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lessened its position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,850 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 6,150 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oslo Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oslo Asset Management AS now owns 280,108 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,577,000 after purchasing an additional 99,000 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SM Energy by 212.8% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 32,704 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 22,249 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SM Energy during the second quarter valued at $20,333,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its stake in SM Energy by 96.9% during the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 134,835 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,610,000 after buying an additional 66,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SM Energy during the second quarter valued at $879,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on SM Energy in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

SM Energy Stock Performance

SM Energy Increases Dividend

Shares of SM opened at $44.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.62. SM Energy has a one year low of $25.23 and a one year high of $54.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 4.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.11 and a 200 day moving average of $40.92.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 25th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is a positive change from SM Energy’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. SM Energy’s payout ratio is presently 5.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 8,658 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $394,891.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,437.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other SM Energy news, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 8,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $394,891.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,437.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David W. Copeland sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total value of $462,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 228,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,565,542.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SM Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

See Also

