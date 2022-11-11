Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Lowers Stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. reduced its holdings in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in APA were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of APA in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,458,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in APA by 104.8% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 9,035 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in APA in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in APA in the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in APA during the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on APA shares. Citigroup raised shares of APA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of APA from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of APA from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of APA from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.88.

APA Trading Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ:APA opened at $47.00 on Friday. APA Co. has a 12 month low of $22.94 and a 12 month high of $51.95. The firm has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 3.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.66 and its 200-day moving average is $38.50.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.19. APA had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 325.67%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

APA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback 40,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

APA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. APA’s payout ratio is 9.55%.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

Featured Articles

