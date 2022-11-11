Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Increases Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NDSN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Nordson by 16.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,997,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,361,928,000 after purchasing an additional 850,479 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Nordson by 19.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,467,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $560,322,000 after acquiring an additional 395,419 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Nordson by 70.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 738,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,792,000 after acquiring an additional 306,300 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Nordson by 2,651.9% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 242,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,166,000 after acquiring an additional 234,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nordson by 35.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 414,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,034,000 after acquiring an additional 107,863 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NDSN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Nordson to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Nordson from $232.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Nordson from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.20.

Shares of NDSN opened at $235.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $220.72 and its 200-day moving average is $218.40. Nordson Co. has a 12-month low of $194.89 and a 12-month high of $272.28.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.04. Nordson had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The company had revenue of $662.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.48, for a total transaction of $321,870.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,142.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.48, for a total transaction of $321,870.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,142.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James E. Devries sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total transaction of $982,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,179,464.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

