Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $316,000 Stock Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MQS Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 4,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 202.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,682 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 1,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $238,001.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,260,357.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Camden Property Trust Stock Up 6.2 %

Several equities analysts recently commented on CPT shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Camden Property Trust from $175.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Camden Property Trust from $154.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Camden Property Trust to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on Camden Property Trust to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Camden Property Trust from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.23.

CPT opened at $116.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $107.90 and a one year high of $180.37.

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.54%.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

