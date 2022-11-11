J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Acquired by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,684,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,944,626,000 after acquiring an additional 64,061 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,975,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,199,846,000 after purchasing an additional 89,377 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 816,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $164,015,000 after purchasing an additional 97,549 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 686,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $137,868,000 after purchasing an additional 9,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 425,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,410,000 after purchasing an additional 13,436 shares in the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ JBHT opened at $182.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.13. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.92 and a 1-year high of $218.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.79.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 6.89%. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. Equities analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JBHT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $184.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total transaction of $177,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,109.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total value of $177,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,109.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee purchased 210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $167.75 per share, with a total value of $35,227.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,495.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

