3,917 Shares in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Bought by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 435.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,014.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 40.8% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMRN opened at $83.32 on Friday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.73 and a twelve month high of $97.76. The company has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.21.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.41). BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $505.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BMRN. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.67.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total value of $258,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,538,498.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total value of $258,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,538,498.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.55, for a total transaction of $129,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,940,417.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,033,375 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

