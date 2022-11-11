Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $165.53.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of SEA from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of SEA from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of SEA from $145.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.
SEA Price Performance
NYSE:SE opened at $45.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.41 and its 200-day moving average is $68.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. SEA has a 52 week low of $40.67 and a 52 week high of $355.99.
Institutional Trading of SEA
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 7.6% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,871 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 87.5% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 20,911 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 9,757 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 63.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,028 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 9,285 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in SEA by 19.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,614 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $6,183,000 after buying an additional 8,530 shares during the period. Finally, O Dell Group LLC grew its position in SEA by 45.4% during the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.
SEA Company Profile
Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.
