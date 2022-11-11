OLD Mission Capital LLC Takes $299,000 Position in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 43,020 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.08% of CarParts.com as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PRTS. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in CarParts.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in CarParts.com by 4.6% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 128,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 5,646 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in CarParts.com during the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CarParts.com by 4.4% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 5,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 2.0% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,216,667 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,444,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRTS. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on CarParts.com from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on CarParts.com in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CarParts.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTS opened at $4.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.80. The company has a market cap of $258.70 million, a P/E ratio of -59.37 and a beta of 2.27. CarParts.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.91 and a 12-month high of $15.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce websites and online marketplaces.

