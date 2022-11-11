Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) PT Lowered to $147.00 at Cowen

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Cowen from $185.00 to $147.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TTWO has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $182.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $132.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $154.04.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Up 4.8 %

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $98.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.05. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12-month low of $90.00 and a 12-month high of $189.51.

Institutional Trading of Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 6.01% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.4% in the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.4% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.6% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 97.2% during the second quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.