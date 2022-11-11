Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Raises Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,108,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,275,000 after buying an additional 1,109,613 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,802,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,751,000 after purchasing an additional 457,777 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 9.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,186,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,748,000 after purchasing an additional 511,826 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 2.8% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,098,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,667,000 after purchasing an additional 84,919 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 53.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,758,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,381,000 after buying an additional 956,502 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 19,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total transaction of $1,545,063.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,459,718.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAH opened at $77.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.50. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.85 and a 12 month high of $81.57.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $47.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.82 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 252.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.4957 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 32.35%.

CAH has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays upped their price target on Cardinal Health to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.08.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

