Bank of Nova Scotia Has $96.82 Million Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,378,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 810,000 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $96,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $72.49 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.25.

