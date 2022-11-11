Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Xylem were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XYL. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 26,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 8,994 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Xylem by 8.3% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Xylem by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Xylem by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 504,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on XYL. Cowen upped their target price on Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Xylem from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xylem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.40.

In other Xylem news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 11,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total value of $1,271,514.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,371.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $111.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.08 and a 12-month high of $132.46. The company has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

