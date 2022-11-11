SVB Leerink Lowers Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Price Target to $102.00

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at SVB Leerink from $111.00 to $102.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 44.82% from the stock’s previous close. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Mirati Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($3.53) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($13.22) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($10.60) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($8.29) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($6.15) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.98) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on MRTX. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.07.

Shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock opened at $70.43 on Wednesday. Mirati Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $32.96 and a fifty-two week high of $154.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.67 and a 200 day moving average of $66.88.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,482,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $368,577,000 after buying an additional 43,833 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,797,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $230,022,000 after purchasing an additional 40,963 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 1,803.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,447,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318,853 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,876,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,977,000 after purchasing an additional 453,050 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,458,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,907,000 after purchasing an additional 307,184 shares during the period.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

