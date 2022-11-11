Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Raises Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Pool were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of POOL. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 143.8% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 78 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Pool by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Pool by 203.4% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 88 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP acquired a new position in shares of Pool in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Pool by 70.0% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool Trading Up 13.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $339.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $319.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $357.71. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $278.10 and a 1 year high of $582.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Pool Announces Dividend

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Pool had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 65.81%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 18.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 20.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Pool from $431.00 to $368.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pool from $410.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Pool from $398.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Pool from $465.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $397.50.

About Pool

(Get Rating)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.