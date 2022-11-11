Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $487,000 Stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,028 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in V.F. were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,533 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in V.F. by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 20,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 7,532 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its position in shares of V.F. by 0.6% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 37,842 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at V.F.

In related news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.44 per share, with a total value of $414,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 115,528 shares in the company, valued at $4,787,480.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V.F. Price Performance

Several research analysts recently commented on VFC shares. Cowen reduced their price target on V.F. from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of V.F. from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.75.

Shares of VFC stock opened at $29.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.98. The company has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. V.F. Co. has a twelve month low of $26.46 and a twelve month high of $78.91.

V.F. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%. This is a boost from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is 185.19%.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

