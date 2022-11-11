Bank of Nova Scotia Lowers Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 54.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 725,965 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 873,713 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $92,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 19.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 177,701 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,156,000 after buying an additional 28,711 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,136,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.5% in the first quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 5,943 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 30,601 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QCOM. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Edward Jones raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, HSBC started coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.21.

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $120.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.63. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.93 and a 12-month high of $193.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 26.36%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

