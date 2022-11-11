Evercore ISI Lowers Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target to $115.00

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $140.00 to $115.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.13% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.74.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Walt Disney stock opened at $90.46 on Wednesday. Walt Disney has a 1 year low of $86.28 and a 1 year high of $163.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $164.91 billion, a PE ratio of 52.59, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Walt Disney will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newport Trust Co acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,218,240,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 44.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,984,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,358,539,000 after buying an additional 7,654,961 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 946.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,141,439 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $484,992,000 after buying an additional 4,650,159 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 106.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 166,124 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $22,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,466,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $19,266,382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.