Macy’s (NYSE:M) Rating Increased to Positive at OTR Global

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) was upgraded by OTR Global from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Macy’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Macy’s from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Macy’s from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Macy’s from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.08.

Macy’s Stock Performance

Macy’s stock opened at $20.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.74. Macy’s has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $37.95.

Insider Activity

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 51.29% and a net margin of 6.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Macy’s will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $49,989.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,711.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Macy’s

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in M. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Macy’s by 224.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,320,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,711,000 after buying an additional 8,523,700 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its holdings in Macy’s by 369.4% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,751,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,614,000 after buying an additional 2,165,543 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Macy’s by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,106,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,184,000 after buying an additional 2,155,936 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Macy’s in the second quarter worth approximately $39,240,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Macy’s by 25.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,904,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,551 shares during the period. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

