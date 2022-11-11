Argus Increases Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Price Target to $100.00

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by analysts at Argus from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Argus’ target price points to a potential upside of 21.07% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.70.
Gilead Sciences Stock Up 0.3 %
NASDAQ:GILD opened at $82.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.42. Gilead Sciences has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $83.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.16.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 68.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 179.7% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 217.9% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1,969.6% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.
