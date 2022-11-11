Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Bought by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 1,090.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,062,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,888,956 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $97,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth $25,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in Truist Financial by 1,746.5% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 58.7% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of TFC opened at $46.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.21. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $68.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.05). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 26.16%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 47.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on TFC. Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $48.50 to $47.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI cut Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.85.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. The Consumer Banking and Wealth segment consists of Retail Community Banking, National Consumer Finance, Services, Payments, Wealth Management and Banking Products and Professional Services and Mortgage Banking.

