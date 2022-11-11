Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases 347,386 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 176.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 544,231 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 347,386 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.12% of Netflix worth $95,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Netflix by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 15,179 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 87.6% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 16.5% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 32,973 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,766,000 after buying an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Netflix by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 58,547 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,238,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,360 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares during the period. 75.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $226.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. KGI Securities upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Netflix from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.55.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $274.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $700.99. The company has a market cap of $122.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $247.87 and its 200 day moving average is $217.36.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.97. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

