eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) PT Lowered to $4.00

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $10.00 to $4.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.23% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on eHealth to $8.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on eHealth in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on eHealth from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on eHealth from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on eHealth from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, eHealth currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.94.

eHealth Stock Performance

eHealth stock opened at $4.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $110.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.95 and a 200-day moving average of $7.31. eHealth has a 52 week low of $2.67 and a 52 week high of $30.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eHealth

eHealth ( NASDAQ:EHTH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $50.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.89 million. eHealth had a negative return on equity of 13.26% and a negative net margin of 31.28%. The business’s revenue was down 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. On average, analysts expect that eHealth will post -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in eHealth by 50.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of eHealth by 5,760.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of eHealth by 17.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of eHealth during the second quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of eHealth by 61.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares during the period. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

