Loyalty Ventures (NASDAQ:LYLT) Price Target Cut to $4.00

Loyalty Ventures (NASDAQ:LYLT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 96.08% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Loyalty Ventures from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

Get Loyalty Ventures alerts:

Loyalty Ventures Price Performance

Shares of Loyalty Ventures stock opened at $2.04 on Wednesday. Loyalty Ventures has a twelve month low of $0.71 and a twelve month high of $36.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Loyalty Ventures ( NASDAQ:LYLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.89). Loyalty Ventures had a positive return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 68.27%. The firm had revenue of $171.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.02 million. Equities analysts expect that Loyalty Ventures will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Loyalty Ventures in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,300,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Loyalty Ventures by 349.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 761,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after buying an additional 592,305 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Loyalty Ventures by 18.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 699,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after buying an additional 110,624 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Loyalty Ventures by 398.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 433,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 346,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Loyalty Ventures by 1,166.0% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 306,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 282,173 shares in the last quarter. 75.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Loyalty Ventures

(Get Rating)

Loyalty Ventures Inc provides consumer loyalty solutions. The company owns and operates the AIR MILES Reward Program, an end-to-end loyalty platform; and BrandLoyalty, a campaign-based loyalty solution for grocers and other high-frequency retailers. It also offers marketing, customer, and rewards and redemption management services for sponsors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Loyalty Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loyalty Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.