Loyalty Ventures (NASDAQ:LYLT) Price Target Cut to $4.00

Loyalty Ventures (NASDAQ:LYLT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 96.08% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Loyalty Ventures from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.
Loyalty Ventures Price Performance
Shares of Loyalty Ventures stock opened at $2.04 on Wednesday. Loyalty Ventures has a twelve month low of $0.71 and a twelve month high of $36.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.53.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Loyalty Ventures in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,300,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Loyalty Ventures by 349.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 761,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after buying an additional 592,305 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Loyalty Ventures by 18.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 699,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after buying an additional 110,624 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Loyalty Ventures by 398.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 433,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 346,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Loyalty Ventures by 1,166.0% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 306,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 282,173 shares in the last quarter. 75.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Loyalty Ventures
Loyalty Ventures Inc provides consumer loyalty solutions. The company owns and operates the AIR MILES Reward Program, an end-to-end loyalty platform; and BrandLoyalty, a campaign-based loyalty solution for grocers and other high-frequency retailers. It also offers marketing, customer, and rewards and redemption management services for sponsors.
