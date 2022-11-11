Bank of Nova Scotia Has $89.57 Million Stock Position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,368,013 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 347,224 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.88% of Open Text worth $89,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Open Text during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Open Text by 148.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 745 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Open Text during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Open Text during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Open Text by 1,015.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OTEX shares. TheStreet lowered Open Text from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Open Text from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Open Text from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Open Text in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Open Text from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

Shares of Open Text stock opened at $29.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.95 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.91. Open Text Co. has a 1-year low of $24.91 and a 1-year high of $52.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.243 dividend. This is an increase from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Open Text’s payout ratio is presently 176.37%.

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

