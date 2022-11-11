KeyCorp Cuts Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target to $119.00

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $143.00 to $119.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the entertainment giant’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.55% from the stock’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Walt Disney’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.98 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.74.

NYSE DIS opened at $90.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.59, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.25. Walt Disney has a 12 month low of $86.28 and a 12 month high of $163.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.60.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Walt Disney will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,466,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $19,266,382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514,894 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,984,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,358,539,000 after buying an additional 7,654,961 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,459,191 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,943,347,000 after purchasing an additional 160,841 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,218,240,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,365,280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,167,284,000 after buying an additional 165,075 shares during the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

