CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Shares Acquired by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,737,558 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 1.18% of CAE worth $92,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of CAE by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,212,335 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $657,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147,797 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CAE by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 11,907,474 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $310,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,622 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of CAE by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,737,158 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $253,946,000 after acquiring an additional 706,627 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CAE by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,527,693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $248,482,000 after acquiring an additional 107,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CAE by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,255,696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $215,308,000 after purchasing an additional 834,889 shares during the period. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of CAE from C$37.50 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CAE in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on CAE from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on CAE from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of CAE from C$36.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CAE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.22.

NYSE CAE opened at $21.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 92.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.62. CAE Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.23 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.61.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $933.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.30 million. CAE had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CAE Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

