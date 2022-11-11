Needham & Company LLC Increases GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Price Target to $72.00

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.83% from the company’s current price.

GFS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.40.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES stock opened at $62.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.28. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 1-year low of $36.81 and a 1-year high of $79.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.15 and its 200 day moving average is $53.29.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES ( NASDAQ:GFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.14. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Research analysts forecast that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the first quarter worth $26,000. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the second quarter worth $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the first quarter worth $28,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 363.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. 14.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

