Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Price Target Cut to $22.00

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at KeyCorp from $25.00 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.59% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SQSP. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Squarespace from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Squarespace from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer began coverage on Squarespace in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities downgraded Squarespace from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Squarespace to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Squarespace has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.08.

Squarespace Price Performance

Squarespace stock opened at $21.87 on Wednesday. Squarespace has a fifty-two week low of $14.43 and a fifty-two week high of $48.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.26.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Squarespace

In other news, major shareholder Ventures Growth I. Parall Index sold 63,029 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total transaction of $1,385,377.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 452,368 shares in the company, valued at $9,943,048.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Squarespace news, major shareholder Ventures Growth I. Parall Index sold 40,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $915,326.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 411,759 shares in the company, valued at $9,281,047.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Ventures Growth I. Parall Index sold 63,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total value of $1,385,377.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 452,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,943,048.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 45.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Squarespace during the 1st quarter worth about $399,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new position in Squarespace during the first quarter valued at about $3,187,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in Squarespace by 8.7% during the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,527,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,872,000 after acquiring an additional 202,516 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Squarespace by 1.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 625,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,024,000 after acquiring an additional 8,063 shares during the period. Finally, HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new position in Squarespace during the first quarter valued at about $3,703,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

About Squarespace

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

Featured Articles

