Keybank National Association OH Sells 5,349 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 58.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,349 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 185.5% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Up 6.9 %

NYSEARCA VXF opened at $140.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $134.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.16. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $123.74 and a 52 week high of $199.48.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

