Keybank National Association OH Has $460,000 Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Moderna were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Moderna in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Moderna by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Moderna by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Moderna by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in Moderna by 33.2% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 60.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Moderna alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $174.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Cowen reduced their price objective on Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Moderna from $165.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

Moderna Trading Up 3.3 %

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.85, for a total transaction of $864,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,624,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,796,380.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.85, for a total value of $864,250.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,624,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,796,380.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total transaction of $330,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,213.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 575,436 shares of company stock worth $78,595,542. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $168.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.03 and a fifty-two week high of $376.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.74.

Moderna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.