Keybank National Association OH Acquires Shares of 12,697 AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)

Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in AppLovin during the 1st quarter worth about $585,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new position in AppLovin in the first quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AppLovin in the first quarter valued at approximately $385,000. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the first quarter worth approximately $627,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AppLovin by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 998,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,712,000 after buying an additional 151,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.23% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AppLovin news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 106,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $3,635,246.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,781,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,095,808.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other AppLovin news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 106,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $3,635,246.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,781,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,095,808.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total transaction of $598,275.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,644,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,318,185.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AppLovin Trading Up 18.5 %

NYSE APP opened at $16.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.14 and a beta of 1.85. AppLovin Co. has a 52-week low of $13.20 and a 52-week high of $116.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.96.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.21). AppLovin had a positive return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $776.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.75 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AppLovin Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on AppLovin from $65.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on AppLovin from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AppLovin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.88.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

