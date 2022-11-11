AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH cut its position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in AGCO were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its position in AGCO by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 1.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,976,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,838,000 after buying an additional 10,241 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in AGCO by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 13,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGCO stock opened at $127.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.41. AGCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.55 and a fifty-two week high of $150.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 23.61%. AGCO’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.47%.

In other AGCO news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total transaction of $750,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,149,347.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

AGCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of AGCO in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of AGCO from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on AGCO from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on AGCO from $126.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AGCO from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.25.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

