Keybank National Association OH Raises Stock Holdings in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Belden were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Belden by 855.6% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Belden by 1.2% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Belden in the first quarter worth approximately $1,053,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Belden by 5.0% in the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Belden by 11.7% in the first quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 13,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Belden Stock Performance

Shares of BDC stock opened at $78.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.54. Belden Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.89 and a fifty-two week high of $78.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.32.

Belden Dividend Announcement

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $670.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.29 million. Belden had a return on equity of 26.35% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Belden Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Belden from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Belden in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Belden from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Belden has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

About Belden

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

