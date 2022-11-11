Keybank National Association OH Sells 990 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of H. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter worth $153,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 666.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after acquiring an additional 35,519 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter worth $326,000. Institutional investors own 46.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hyatt Hotels

In related news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 43,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total value of $3,925,855.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 436,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,509,109.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 21.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hyatt Hotels Stock Up 4.8 %

H has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Evercore ISI raised Hyatt Hotels from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Hyatt Hotels from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.38.

Shares of NYSE:H opened at $94.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.49 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.40 and its 200-day moving average is $85.33. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 1 year low of $70.12 and a 1 year high of $108.10.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.47. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.15) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

