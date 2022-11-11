Keybank National Association OH Sells 1,040 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,416 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Block were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Block in the first quarter worth $53,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Block by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Block by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Block by 329.5% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Block by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Block Stock Performance

Shares of Block stock opened at $67.40 on Friday. Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.34 and a 52-week high of $241.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. Block had a negative net margin of 2.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens reduced their price objective on Block from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Block from $150.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on Block from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Block from $85.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Block from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Block has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Block

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $47,783.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,617,020.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 875 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $47,783.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,617,020.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total value of $1,652,602.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 422,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,698,651.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 381,967 shares of company stock valued at $23,832,661. Company insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

About Block

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading

