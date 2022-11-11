Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $364,000 Stock Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,727 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Generac were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Generac by 411.5% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Generac by 181.0% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Generac in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Generac in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Generac

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total transaction of $595,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,950,823.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GNRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital downgraded Generac from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Generac in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Generac from $406.00 to $346.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Generac to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Generac from $181.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.50.

Generac stock opened at $109.90 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.92 and a 1 year high of $463.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $160.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.17.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Generac had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 26.03%. Equities analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

