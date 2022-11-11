Keybank National Association OH Acquires 1,682 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITA. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 58,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,529,000 after buying an additional 7,805 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 74.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 4,796 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $997,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,458,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $112.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.89. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $145.00 and a 12 month high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

