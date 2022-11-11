Keybank National Association OH Purchases 4,236 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 172.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,695 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,236 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Match Group were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 27.9% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Match Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Match Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MTCH shares. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Match Group from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Match Group from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Match Group from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Match Group from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Match Group from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.13.

Match Group Stock Performance

MTCH stock opened at $48.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.90. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.23 and a fifty-two week high of $155.48.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $809.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.03 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 94.07% and a net margin of 3.39%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

