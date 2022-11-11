Keybank National Association OH Makes New Investment in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,174 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 446.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,530 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,862 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEP has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.89.

NextEra Energy Partners Trading Up 2.7 %

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

NYSE NEP opened at $78.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.87. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $61.31 and a 12-month high of $88.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.788 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.28%.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.