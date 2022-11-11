Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Shares Purchased by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,003 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MGY. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $308,000. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 44,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 15,418 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $347,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 5,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,853,000. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Magnolia Oil & Gas Price Performance

Shares of MGY opened at $26.04 on Friday. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.23 and a fifty-two week high of $30.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.55. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is currently 9.24%.

MGY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.88.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

(Get Rating)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.