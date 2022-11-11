Keybank National Association OH Has $442,000 Stake in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in ABM Industries by 487.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in ABM Industries during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in ABM Industries by 104.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 1,691.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 146.8% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on ABM Industries from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. TheStreet raised shares of ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ABM Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ABM Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

ABM Industries Stock Up 6.4 %

ABM stock opened at $45.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.05. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 12 month low of $37.68 and a 12 month high of $54.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.13.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 9th. The business services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABM Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 24.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ABM Industries news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $108,403.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,742. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 1,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $58,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,521 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $108,403.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,742. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

