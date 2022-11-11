Keybank National Association OH Raises Stock Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 169.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MOH. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 123.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 447.1% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 412.5% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

MOH opened at $329.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.81. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $249.78 and a twelve month high of $374.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $345.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $317.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of research firms have weighed in on MOH. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $371.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.71.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.56, for a total transaction of $49,734.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,518 shares in the company, valued at $5,476,708.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Molina Healthcare news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 14,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $5,068,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,145,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.56, for a total transaction of $49,734.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,518 shares in the company, valued at $5,476,708.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 215,780 shares of company stock worth $73,392,237. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Molina Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.