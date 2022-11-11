Keybank National Association OH Grows Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,444 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capco Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capco Asset Management LLC now owns 244,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,303,000 after purchasing an additional 9,978 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at $380,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Marriott International by 66.7% in the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 7,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International by 4.3% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 264.7% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 113,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,951,000 after acquiring an additional 82,157 shares during the period. 70.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International to $183.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen reduced their target price on Marriott International to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $157.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33. The company has a market capitalization of $50.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.57. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.01 and a 12-month high of $195.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.29%.

Marriott International declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total value of $2,220,715.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,461 shares in the company, valued at $2,295,972.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

