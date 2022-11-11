Keybank National Association OH Acquires 1,780 Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) by 101.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,530 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WTS. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $399,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in Watts Water Technologies by 29.4% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Watts Water Technologies by 25.9% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 15,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 1.9% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 19,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Up 6.4 %

WTS stock opened at $152.05 on Friday. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.31 and a twelve month high of $212.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.86.

Watts Water Technologies Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.15%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $148.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $129.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Elie Melhem sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $35,839.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,801,367.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products, solution, and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

