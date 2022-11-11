Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $344,000 Stock Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ATO. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,132 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the first quarter worth $238,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the first quarter worth $1,661,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth $431,000. Institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on ATO. Barclays dropped their price target on Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Atmos Energy from $138.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.25.

Atmos Energy Price Performance

Atmos Energy stock opened at $111.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $88.96 and a 12 month high of $122.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.42 and its 200-day moving average is $111.62.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $722.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. This is a positive change from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.28%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.