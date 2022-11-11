Keybank National Association OH Raises Stock Holdings in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Cohu were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Cohu by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cohu by 1.4% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Cohu by 185.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in Cohu by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 139,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cohu by 444.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cohu Stock Up 7.4 %

COHU stock opened at $36.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.23. Cohu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.06 and a 52 week high of $39.86. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.53.

In other news, Director Nina Richardson sold 769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total transaction of $25,646.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,868.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Ian P. Lawee sold 1,567 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $51,726.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,629.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Nina Richardson sold 769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total value of $25,646.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,868.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen upped their price target on Cohu from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Cohu from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Cohu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Cohu from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Cohu to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cohu presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

