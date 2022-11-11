MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Bought by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,220 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in MSCI were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. WJ Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the second quarter worth $247,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of MSCI by 13.9% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in MSCI by 904.3% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after buying an additional 23,892 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in MSCI by 3.7% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NS Partners Ltd increased its holdings in MSCI by 0.8% in the second quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 70,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,209,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSCI opened at $509.70 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $376.41 and a fifty-two week high of $679.85. The company has a market capitalization of $40.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.15 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $442.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $439.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.22%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MSCI shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on MSCI from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on MSCI in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on MSCI to $504.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on MSCI from $499.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on MSCI from $444.00 to $498.00 in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $507.11.

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $3,450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,908 shares in the company, valued at $9,157,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total value of $498,718.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,908 shares in the company, valued at $7,212,369.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $3,450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,157,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

