Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Lowers Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,338,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $741,639,000 after purchasing an additional 329,701 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,682,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $610,164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148,559 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Incyte by 2.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,697,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $373,086,000 after acquiring an additional 106,900 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Incyte by 204.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,936,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $233,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Incyte by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,364,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INCY opened at $77.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.80. Incyte Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.31 and a fifty-two week high of $84.86.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on INCY shares. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Incyte from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Incyte from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Incyte to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Incyte has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.36.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

