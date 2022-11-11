Keybank National Association OH Sells 1,000 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Mueller Industries by 182.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 114.2% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MLI opened at $65.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.09. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.42 and a 52-week high of $70.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.79%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MLI. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Mueller Industries in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mueller Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In other Mueller Industries news, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total transaction of $63,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,591,150.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

