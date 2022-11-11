Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Purchased by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 84.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,935 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,770 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 914,158 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $121,521,000 after purchasing an additional 21,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 180.3% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DRI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $131.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.10.

In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 10,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total transaction of $1,446,053.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,254,522.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 10,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total value of $1,446,053.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,254,522.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $311,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 42,829 shares of company stock valued at $5,769,526 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $145.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.96 and a fifty-two week high of $155.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.08. The company has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.23.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 40.33%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 67.13%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

